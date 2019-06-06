PDP flays Buhari for tagging FCT residents ‘necessary evil’

…Demands apology to Nigerians for such inciting comment

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reproached President Muhammadu Buhari for branding residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja as “necessary evil” because they did not vote for him in the February 23 presidential election.

The party noted that such resort to branding of Nigerians for rightly exercising their rights is completely unpresidential and must be condemned by all.

The PDP lamented that the statement of Mr. President was “inciting, divisive and capable of demonizing innocent compatriots and setting them up for victimisation by overzealous agencies”

The party, therefore, called on President Buhari to apologise to Nigerians for this divisive comment

In a statement on Wednesday by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party cautioned President Buhari to note that he was not only rejected by FCT residents but also by an overwhelming majority of Nigerians across the states of the federation, who voted massively for the PDP.

The PDP alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) went ahead to subvert the will of the people in Buhari’s favour, consequent upon which the party and presidential candidate have headed for the retrieval of this stolen mandate at the tribunal.

Furthermore, the party criticized President Buhari for stating that “to make FCT secure is to make myself secure and the Vice President”.

It held that it is the duty of the President to provide security for all parts of the country, irrespective of where he and the Vice President reside or how Nigerians cast their votes.

The PDP maintained that the security of lives of all Nigerians ought to have been paramount to the President and not determined by inessential factors, if indeed he has the interest of the people at heart.

The party also urged Nigerians to continue in their determination to retrieve the stolen Presidential mandate at the tribunal, so as to have an administration that truly cares for the citizens, in line with the provisions of the laws.