PDP extols Governor Tambuwal at 55 — Daily Times Nigeria

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the extols the Governor of Sokoto State, the Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, as he attains the age of 55.

Governor Tambuwal was described as an outstanding nationalist, democrat and excellent administrator, who has continued to demonstrate an unmatched patriotism and commitment towards the stability and growth of the nation as well as the PDP.

The party in a statement on Saturday by spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it is particularly proud of Governor Tambuwal for “his selflessness in service leading to his excellent performance as the Speaker of the House of Representatives and now as governor of Sokoto state, where he has elevated the quality of life of his people through landmark infrastructural development and empowerment of citizens in all spheres of life”.

The party also appreciates Governor Tambuwal’s “loyalty, humility and sacrificial contributions to the stability, growth and success of our party, particularly his performance as the Chairman of the PDP Governor’s Forum, where he had brought his experience and administrative skills to bear in strengthening the unity and oneness of purpose in our fold”.

Celebrating Governor Tambuwal on this auspicious milestone in his life, the party prayed that the Almighty Allah will continue to bless him with many more years in good health and wisdom so that the nation will continue to benefit from his patriotic service to hisfatherland and humanity at large.