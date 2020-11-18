PDP dissolves Ebonyi exco, South-East Zonal Caretaker Committee

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved the ward, local government and state executive committees of the Ebonyi State chapter of the party.

The NWC in a statement issued by the party National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, on Tuesday, also dissolved the South-East Zonal Caretaker Committee of the party.

Ologbondiyan said that the NWC made the decision arising from a crucial meeting on Tuesday, November 17.

He said that the decisions were pursuant to the powers conferred on the NWC by the PDP Constitution.

Ologbondiyan had also said Nigerians would, “at the fullness of time”, know why Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, left the party.

Ologbondiyan, aslo stated on his twitter handle that “The PDP says that the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Dave Umahi left our party for personal reasons, which Nigerians will come to know at the fullness of time.

“Our party thanks Governor Umahi for services rendered to the people of Ebonyi State, as the State Chairman of Ebonyi PDP (2003 to 2007); deputy governor of Ebonyi State (2007 to 2015) and two-term governor of Ebonyi (2015 till date), all elected on the platform of the PDP.

“As we wish Governor Umahi all the best in his adventure, we call on the members of our party to remain calm and committed to the ideals of our party as no individual is bigger than the PDP.”

Daily Times recalls that Umahi officially defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday, ending weeks of reports that he had dumped the opposition party for the ruling party.