PDP convention: Delegates, food vendors, posters adorn venue

Delegates, food vendors, traders in various consumables, stickers and caps have set up canopies around the Adokiye Amasiemaka Stadium, venue of the 2018 National Convention of the People’s Democratic Party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also reports that some of the delegates have also been sleeping in vehicles parked within the open spaces around the stadium since Friday.

Similarly, posters of the 13 aspirants jostling for the party’s Presidential ticket at the Convention conspicuously adorned streets leading to the stadium.

The aspirants are: Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; Senator Bukola Saraki; Ibrahim Dankwambo; Rabiu Kwankwaso; Aminu Tambuwal; Ahmed Makarfi; and Jonah Jang.

Others are: Senator David Mark; Sule Lamido; Atahiru Bafarawa; Tanimu Turaki; Datti Baba-Ahmed; and Stanley Osifo.

The presence of Nigeria Police personnel and other security agencies were also noticeable around the stadium to maintain law and order.

Praise singers with various musical instruments professing the virtues of their candidates also thronged the venue.