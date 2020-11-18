PDP constitutes Ebonyi State caretaker committee

By Tunde Opalana

Following the dissolution of the Ebonyi State Exco of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), its National Working Committee (NWC) has constituted a state caretaker committee to pilot the affairs of the party in the state in line with the provisions of the constitution of the PDP, Daily Times gathered.

A statement by party spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan named as members of the Ebonyi state caretaker committee; Hon. Fred Udeogu as Chairman and Barr. Luke Nkwegu as Secretary.

Others are; Dr. Gideon Osi as Publicity Secretary, Hon. James Alaka as Organizing Secretary, Mrs. Amaka Igboke as Women Leader, Barr Mudi Irenede as Legal Adviser and Barr. Ibeshi as Youth Leader.

“The decision of the NWC in this regard is pursuant to the powers conferred on it by the provisions of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

“All our leaders, members and teeming supporters in Ebonyi state and the southeast are by this guided accordingly”, said the party.

