By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday set up a fact-finding committee on the role played by some of its members at the election of the presiding officers of the National Assembly.

The terms of reference of the committee include finding out why some of PDP House of Representatives members and senators failed to abide by the decision of the party during the National Assembly leadership election and finding out whether there is any involvement of the ruling party in the decision taken by the members involved.

Also, the NWC asked the committee to ascertain if there are established reasons why the National Assembly members took the decision they took and proffer how the party can create a mutual and political benefitting atmosphere to interface with senators and House members;

The committee was mandated to find out and recommend ways to checkmate such tendencies in the future and ensure that moving forward all members work together to defend the interest of the party at all times and under any circumstances.

The committee has three weeks from the date of its inauguration to report to the NWC and has former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara as chairman while former National Secretary of the PDP, Prof. Wale Oladipo, will serve as secretary.

Other members of the committee are Senator Ibrahim Mantu, Senator Stella Omu, former House Deputy Speaker, Austin Opara, Senator Abdul Ningi and Mrs. Margaret Icheen, among others.