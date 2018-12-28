PDP condemns police invasion of Dino Melaye’s residence

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned in strong terms the invasion of the residence of its Presidential Campaign’s Director of Civil Societies, Senator Dino Melaye in Abuja on Friday.The party rejects the Gestapo-like attack on Senator Melaye residence and demands that the invading security official vacate the premises immediately.The party recalled that Senator Melaye had a few days ago alerted of a plot by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to forcefully arrest him and inject him with poisonous substances due to his outspokenness against the misrule, corruption and infractions of the Buhari administrationPDP spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan said it is devious of the Nigeria Police, which had distanced itself from the plot, to turn round to invade Senator Melaye’s residence held hostage and beat up his domestic aides.“This invasion is part of the larger machination by the Buhari Presidency to use state apparatus of power, particularly the police under IGP Idris to harass, intimidate and clamp down on opposition members in a bid to create fear and subjugate the opposition ahead of the 2019 general elections.“The party recalls the series of attacks and harassment on PDP leaders, including the airport attack on its Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, by security officials and notes that such is a clear recipe for anarchy and a political crisis that is capable of destabilizing our nation.The PDP therefore cautioned the Buhari Presidency to desist from such provocative acts as such cannot bend the resolve by Nigerians to replace him with the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as their next President, come February 16, 2018.Fierce looking Police personnel invaded the residence of the lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial District .The invasion of the lawmaker’s Abuja residence residence located at 11 Sangha Street, off Mississippi, Maitama, took place some minutes after midday Friday.Presently, the street where his house is located has been cordoned off by fierce arm-wielding security operatives with Toyota hilux operational vehicles.Senator Melaye had severally exposed looting of public funds under the Buhari-led administration and criticised the government over its selective fight against corruption.