The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the attack on its Kogi state governorship candidate, Musa Wada and the killing of innocent citizen of the state on Saturday by thugs allegedly working for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party decried the attack and said that the APC and Governor Yahaya Bello have become discomfited over Wada’s soaring popularity across Kogi state which signals an impending inevitable electoral defeat for the APC at the November election.

The PDP called on Nigerians to note how the APC attacked the venue of its governorship primary and having failed to stop PDP from producing a credible candidate, has now resorted to making attempts on Wada’s life, knowing that he is already coasting to victory.

The PDP however, cautioned the APC to note that there is a limit to what the people of Kogi state, who have made up their minds to vote in Wada as their next governor can stomach, particularly at this critical time.

“If anything, this attack on our candidate has further united the people of Kogi state behind our party, in their readiness to take back their state, no matter the machination of the APC.

“The APC is therefore, cautioned to rein in their thugs as any further attack on our candidate or any member of the PDP for that matter, portend consequences of unimaginable proportion.

Again, Oshiomhole loses bid to stop Ortom’s N10bn libel suit

“The APC knows that our party has the highest demography of members, supporters and volunteers in all the electoral units, wards and local governments across the state. Such an array should not in any way be undermined.

“The PDP states that resorting to violence cannot help the APC in this election. This is so because Kogi state is home to PDP and the people have made up their minds to replace Gov. Bello with Wada on November 16 and nothing can change that resolve.

“Our party therefore, calls on the inspector-general of police to guarantee adequate security ahead of the election and ensure that the APC does not in any way, achieve its aim of disrupting the electoral process, knowing that it will be defeated,” said the PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.