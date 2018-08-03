PDP coasting to victory in 2019, says Chief Obuah

As reactions continue to trail the gale of high profile defections now blowing in the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Felix Obuah, yesterday stated that the development has brightened the chances of PDP victory come 2019.

Chief Obuah, who was reacting to the defection of key members of the APC leadership into the PDP, said their departure has inevitably put the party in total disarray, stressing that the development has confirmed the unwavering position of the party that the “APC had nothing to offer the Nigerian masses other than poverty, hunger and bloodletting.”

Recalling that the decampees which included Senate President, Bukola Saraki; Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed; Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; National Publicity Secretary of APC, Bolaji Abdullahi and some State Assembly members constituted the ‘heart and soul’ of APC, Chief Obuah said the development has marked the end of the road for the APC.

The State PDP Chairman said the ultimate beneficiaries of the development were “the generality of the Nigerian citizens whose political system has been transformed to that of animal kingdom where sheer opposing views were regarded as coup d’état that must be suppressed with gunshots and machine guns through the instrumentality of willing security agents.

“This hurricane that is blowing in the APC goes to support the fact that whatever you sow is what you will reap. They came through the backdoor but Nigerians are now wiser and seeing their true colours,” he alleged, saying that the PDP remained the hope for Nigerians and was gearing up to salvage the country, come 2019.

He added that the defection of those APC big-wigs was just a tip of the iceberg as many more defections might be witnessed in the coming weeks.

While commending the decampees for doing what he described as the needful, Chief Obuah expressed optimism that their action would boost and embolden the confidence of their teeming supporters to emulate their example so that collectively Nigeria would be rescued “from a draconian regime”.