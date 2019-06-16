PDP chieftain tasks 9th Assembly on plight of Nigerians

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Chief of Staff to ex-Plateau State governor, Sen. Joshua Dariye, Chief Alexander Mwolwus has challenged the 9th National Assembly to quickly evolve means of ameliorating the plight of Nigerians.

Mwolwus who threw the challenge on Sunday during an interview with journalists in Jos said: “They (lawmakers) can’t claim they don’t know the precarious situation of the people presently.

“Nigerians are really suffering due to the unfriendly economic condition the nation has found itself, which calls for pragmatic actions from both the executive and the legislative councils.

“Leadership is all about caring for the followers and not subjecting them to untold hardships and stress that make life unbearable. They must check the feelings of the people in all the36 states of the federation for decisive actions.

“I am challenging the 9th Assembly to quickly find a way of cushioning the sufferings and plight of Nigerians, many of whom are committing unnecessary suicide,” he said.

Mwolwus who was also Special Adviser on Political Affairs to former Governor Jonah David Jang said “lawmakers should endeavour to make laws that will positively transform the lives of citizens and nothing less.”

He argued that the out gone 8th Assembly did a lot by passing so many bills, “yet the plight of the masses still persists.”

According to him, any leadership that has vision and is very focused would definitely find the right key that would unlock the pathway to growth and development.

“While l congratulate Sen. Ahmed Lawan for his election as the Senate President and the number three leader of this great nation Nigeria, l expect him to prove himself as a true democrat and leader.

“Lawan and Femi Gbajabiamila must free themselves from any form of undue partisanship and carry the legislative council to a deserving and expected height and glory whereby the masses will smile,“ he stated.