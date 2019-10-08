Former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Layi Ogunrinade is dead.

The Punch reports that the death was confirmed by PDP State Secretary, Prince Bola Ajao on Tuesday.

Ajao, said the PDP would miss the elderly advice and wise counsel of the deceased and urged members and leaders of the party to ensure the legacies of service and simplicity of the late Ogunrinade were preserved.

Ogunrinade, became the PDP chairman at its formation in Osun state in 1998.

The chieftain died in his Iragberi country home in the early hours of Tuesday.