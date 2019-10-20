National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Emmanuel Enoidem has said that Nigeria has nothing to show for its current debt burden.

Speaking yesterday to newsmen in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, Enoidem said the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has mortgaged the future of the country with the huge debt burden it has incurred.

He explained that despite Nigeria’s indebtedness locally and externally, the government cannot point to a project it has started and completed with the huge money it has borrowed.

The PDP chieftain noted that Buhari’s government has achieved nothing in five years, arguing that the projects the government attributes to itself were projects started and fully paid for by the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He mentioned that Buhari’s government has returned the country to a debt profile unprecedented in the history of the nation, debts that former President, Olusegun Obasanjo struggled to pay off.

According to him, the current government has failed the people in every ramification and that insecurity thrives even in the home state of the President, despite his promises to put an end to insecurity, especially the Boko Haram menace.

“The APC government has not achieved anything. There is nothing this government can point to and say, this is what we have done in five years; absolutely nothing. With the kind of money they have borrowed, within and outside this country, the entirety of our future has been mortgaged by this government.

“It was the PDP government, the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2002 that rescued Nigeria from the backlog of debts that we inherited from the military. But, today, we are back, in a worst state under Buhari’s administration than what we met in 1999. They borrow as if there is no tomorrow.

“We have a government that thinks in terms of borrowing alone and we cannot see what that money has been used for. They said they will give us power in six months; ask this government to tell us in which state in this country have they conceived, inaugurated, completed and commissioned a power plant that produces one megawatt of electricity, not even one. So where is the money?

“The railway we are seeing that is functional, it was fully paid for by the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration. There is no one project that was initiated and completed by them. The airport in Abuja commissioned at less than 45 per cent completion was fully paid for by the PDP government in partnership with CCEC.

“Which project did Buhari start, which project has he completed? We have a government that has failed the country at all levels,” he declared.

Enodiem said it was corruption for the President to release about N10 billion to the Kogi state government when elections were about to be held in the state, adding that by his actions, President Buhari is entrenching corruption rather than fighting it.