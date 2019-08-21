By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chided President Muhammad Buhari for degrading newly inaugurated cabinet ministers by directing them to relate with his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

President Buhari was also knocked by the PDP for his assemblage of some politicians with corruption cases hanging on their necks as ministers, which signposts lack of direction by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

The party as well berated the President for recycling few ministers who were alleged to have failed Nigerians in previous governance assignments.

In a statement on Wednesday by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party asked Nigerians to note Buhari’s contemptible approach to governance and disregard to ministerial portfolios as portrayed in the recent degrading of ministers to clerical aides his chief of staff.

“Such demotion of ministers is completely unacceptable, counter-productive and reduces governance to a domestic affair,” the party said

The party held that in assembling a team made up of “persons indicted for corruption and treasury looting,” President Buhari has demonstrated that he has nothing to offer to the nation other than condoning and encouraging corruption as well as perpetuating incompetence, failure and ineffectiveness in governance.

“The PDP is however, not surprised that the President has no clear-cut blueprint to rescue the nation from the economic, security and social quagmires which his administration had plunged our nation into in the last four years.

“Of course, Mr. President has severally demonstrated a lack of required capacity to lead a nation as complex as Nigeria especially at this trying times.

“At a ceremony where Nigerians had expected the forceful articulation of a progressive policy thrust, Mr. President bored the nation with an empty and directionless script that only evoked more despondency in our nation.

“Instead of helping President Buhari to offer hope, his handlers were more interested on photo-ups and refreshments, away from serious business of governance,” the statement stated

The party acknowledged the pains and anguish of Nigerians, who it said, by now would have been enjoying the benefits of the much-desired economic recovery blueprint articulated by the its candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“Nigerians will recall that in Atiku’s blueprint, proactive strategic policies and plans were laid out for rapid interventions in critical sectors of our national lives to address the security, economic and social problems caused by the Buhari administration and return our nation to her pride of place,” the party asserted.

The PDP however, urged Nigerians not to lose hope, but continue in the expressed determination to retrieve Atiku Abubakar’s stolen presidential mandate at the court.