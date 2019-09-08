Members of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Uyo Senatorial District of Akwa Ibom state at the weekend rolled out the drums to celebrate the victory of Senator Bassey Albert at the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Uyo.

The three-man tribunal sitting at the Sanitation Court, Uyo and headed by Justice Jennifer Ijorhor last Thursday, upheld the election of Sen. Albert and described the petition by Bassey Etim of the APC as incompetent and lacking in merit.

Delivering judgement last Thursday the chairman of the tribunal Justice Jennifer Ijorhor said the petitioner could not prove the alleged irregularities in the said election and the case of forgery levelled against Sen. Albert and therefore, awarded N100, 000 cost against the petitioner.

However, the senator’s constituents and supporters gathered in their thousands in Uyo at the weekend to celebrate his confirmation as the duly elected senator for Akwa Ibom North-East (Uyo) Senatorial District as pronounced by the tribunal.

Speaking before the jubilating supporters, Daniel Udoh, chairman of the senator’s constituency office appreciated the people for the solidarity and love shown the senator and assured them that he would continue to prioritise service and effective representation of his people in the Senate.

Sen. Albert, who is a former commissioner for finance in the state, is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) as well as the leader of the Akwa Ibom state National Assembly caucus.

A member of the caucus representing Itu/Ibiono Ibom Federal Constituency, Rep. Henry Archibong, described Sen. Albert’s victory at the tribunal as one for the people of the senatorial district who massively voted for him at the National Assembly election on February 2019.