PDP calls for sack of Osun Attorney General, Akande

Mr. Femi Akande, the Attorney General and Osun State Commissioner for Justice have been removed from office by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State for his alleged role in the selection of his wife, Mrs. Yeside Oyinkansola Akande, as his Personal Assistant.

The party has also characterized the state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and his team’s growing nepotistic attitude toward appointments to public offices in the state as amusing.

In a statement obtained by DAILY POST and signed by Sunday Bisi, Chairman of the PDP’s Osun State Chapter, the PDP warned of the dire consequences of turning Osun into a personalist dictatorship on public service, accountability, and the state’s economic well-being.

It was said that Mr. Akande has shown that he is incapable of the sensitive position of the commissioner and is therefore unfit to wander around the administration of justice in Osun State, unless the governor is complicit, as evidenced by the appointment letter.

“The recent leakage of Gboyega Oyetola’s acceptance of Mrs. Yeside Akande, wife of the Attorney General and Commissioner in the Ministry of Justice, Mr. Femi Akande, as personal assistant to the latter was not only an eyesore, but confirms our party’s concerns about the height of nepotism Mr. Oyetola has introduced to governance in Osun State,” the party said.

“The PDP, which had been inundated with numerous petitions from concerned citizens of the state over egregious practices and mind-boggling, fraudulent political appointments under Governor Oyetola’s rule, now has all doubts dispelled with the appointment of Mrs. Yeside Akande as personal assistant to her husband, the state’s commissioner for justice.

“How messy governance has gone in the state under the watch of a man still grappling with the irremovable toga of a mandate usurper if such cronyism could be contemplated and practiced in the state’s justice ministry?” one may wonder.

“The fact that Mrs. Akande’s ludicrous appointment as Personal Assistant to her husband’s husband was also backdated to almost five months earlier speaks volumes about a highly corrupt government dressed in sheep’s clothing.

“No human society, let alone a highly wired Osun State in 2021 and beyond, will prosper with an administrative dictator like the governor is attempting to position himself.

“Mr. Governor’s open acceptance of hereditary impunity seems to us to be more akin to a perpetrator erecting a criminal empire to cover up an initial stain of criminality.

“For the sake of Osun State, Governor Oyetola is advised to put an end to his desperate fear of his own shadow and reverse his cult of personality gear as soon as possible.”

It cautioned the APC government to stop being too lopsided in the alleged recent conversions of some civil servants, which Governor Adegboyega Oyetola allegedly carried out.

READ ALSO: Wike calls for the resignation of Pantami

“Around thirty of the officers who benefited from the governor’s secret conversion exercise with the active connivance of the state Head Of Service, Comrade Olowogboyega, were said to be from the governor’s hometown of Iragbiji.

“Next time such forms for conversion and elevation for civil servants are placed on sale, the Governor, in our view, should come out clean against the impunity in his bloodstream as a subtle dictator evident, by suggesting that only his cronies and members of his family in Iragbiji should buy the forms instead of disguising with the civil service application to siphon money from innocent applicants.

“Mr. Governor should be informed in no uncertain terms that sectionalizing or personalizing the state civil service with cronies for apparent parochial motives is not and will never be profitable for the state.

“Firing all the Permanent Secretaries who are not part of his family and clan and appointing fellows as personal aides to his cabinet members would not compensate for the open frauds his government is attempting to hide from the public eye.

“History will eventually find him guilty of dishonest cronyism against the state’s general interest.”

While describing the governor and his aides as absolute monarchists in a parliamentary democracy, the PDP warned Oyetola to expect the eventual consequences of the state’s deep-seated corruption-induced personalist regime.

DAILY POST recalls that on February 4, 2020, the state government in a letter by the Secretary to the State Government, Oluwole Oyebamiji and marked SS/EX/02/VOL.195, approved the appointment of Mrs. Yeside Oyinkansola Akande as personal assistant to the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

The letter reads, “I am pleased to inform you that the Governor of the State of Osun, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola has approved your appointment as Personal Assistant to the Attoney-General and Hon. Commissioner for Justice with effect from 24 October, 2019.

“While congratulating you on this well-deserved appointment, the State Government counts much on you that this elevation would enhance your performance with a view to moving the State of Osun to greater heights.

“Congratulations and best wishes for a fruitful tenure of office.”