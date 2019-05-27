PDP blames spate of suicides, misery on Buhari’s govt

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Concerned by the rising spate of suicide among Nigerians, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC) government should be blamed for its style of governance that increases misery, depression and despondency.

The party said that the news media has been awash with horrible reports of teenage suicide in the country in past few months and described as a national tragedy, the rising spate of suicides, slavery mission abroad, divorces, child abandonment and other social

degeneration occasioned by the worsening economic hardship, poverty, hunger and rising insecurity under the APC administration.

It said that such social ills, which are direct response to bad governance occurs when citizens are overwhelmed by gloom, with no hope in sight.

According to the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Sunday, the party laments that Nigerians are now battling with the worst kind of siege mentality as a result of incidences of banditry, insurgency, marauding, bloodletting and kidnapping which have almost become daily occurrences.

“Constitutional violations, human rights abuses, arbitrary arrests, extra – judicial killings, assault on perceived dissenting voices and

the attempt at annexing of our institutions of democracy, particularly, the judiciary signposts a nation in dire straits.

“Misery has set in. This is evident in the shrinking of our nation’s

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 2.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2019.

“It is saddening that at the time Nigerians ought to be celebrating; they are rather forlorn, committing suicide and exiting the country in

droves.

“Most Nigerians have become downhearted in the face of an administration that wrecked our once robust economy and divided our people; in the face of worsening joblessness, piling bills, hunger and disease; in the face of incompetence, lies, and unfulfilled promises of free homes, monthly allowance to unemployed youth and myriad of other false promises.

“Instead, what our nation has witnessed is an official entrenchment and elevation of incompetence, deceit, propaganda, failure and cabal mentality on the corridors of power; a situation where the only achievement is the foisting of economic recession and mortgaging of the future of our nation with the accumulation of N24.39 trillion debt, with no tangible project to show,” the party stated.

It went further to accuse the Buhari administration of obstinately refusing to allow any scrutiny of its books, knowing that they are catalogues of corruption, treasury looting, violations, impunity and acts that have brought the nation to its knees.

The party charged Nigerians to uphold and support one another in love, at this trying time, to check the rising social degeneration in the nation, particularly acts of suicide.