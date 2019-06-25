*Asks President to rejig security architecture

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned recent comments by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on national security while it insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari should be held responsible for failing in his duties as a commander-in-chief of the nation’s armed forces.

The party stated that the blame must be placed at the doorsteps of the President, who was under oath as the commander-in- chief to ensure the security of lives and property, but has failed even in his own promise to lead from the front.

The PDP National Working Committee (NWC) warned that the President as chief security officer of the nation should not hide under an army chief to push blames when he has failed to take appropriate steps to secure the nation and refuses to heed wise counsel by well-meaning Nigerians to reorder his parade and re-jig the nation’s security architecture for effectiveness.

National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement on Monday, castigated the Buhari Presidency for its endless lip service, empty assurances, unnecessary blame game and obvious lack of tact while the nation is being ravaged.

“There is no doubt that despite the cluelessness of the Buhari Presidency, our fighting troops have remained gallant, patriotic, making sacrifices and risking their lives in defending the country.

“One would expect that under the prevailing situation, a commander-in-chief should have risen up to the occasion, step up action, resolve the issues and ensure that all efforts are galvanized to provide all necessary requirements for our troops combating insurgency and other acts of violence against our nation,” said the party.

The PDP therefore, urged the military and the gallant fighting troops not to relent at this critical time, noting that Nigerians seriously appreciate the sacrifices they make in securing the nation.

The party also called on the National Assembly to save the situation by immediately using its legislative instruments to wade into the situation in the interest of the nation.