PDP basks in euphoria of South West, North Central Zonal Congresses success

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the successful conduct of its zonal congresses in the North Central and South West zones respectively, despite the prediction of violence, further confirms that the party is united and poised for the task ahead.

The party asserted that the spirit of sportsmanship and unprecedented zeal displayed by critical stakeholders and members of the party in the exercise is an unmistaken pointer that the PDP is indeed poised to take back its political dominance in the two zones.

The PDP noted that the rancour-free atmosphere in the keenly contested congress as well as the spirit of sportsmanship and maturity displayed by aspirants, leaders, stakeholders, and members of the party in the exercise also gives credence to its free, fair, and credible internal democratic processes.

National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday said “moreover, the peace and understanding that pervaded the exercise in the two zones have also shown that the PDP is a party of patriotic Nigerians, who put the collective interest of our nation overall parochial consideration, in the all-important task to rescue her from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The PDP commends the commitment of party leaders and elders in the two zones for ensuring genuine reconciliation and understanding among all stakeholders leading to the successful conduct of the exercise.

“The party also congratulates the newly elected zonal executive officials of the North Central and the SouthWest while commending all the aspirants for their display of sportsmanship, in line with the ideologies of our great party.

“Our party calls on all members in the two zones to remain united and continue to work hard, particularly as Nigerians are looking unto the PDP for direction in their quest to return our nation to the path of peace, economic prosperity, and national cohesiveness”.