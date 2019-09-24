The Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate for the February 23 election, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Peter Obi, have filed 66 ground appeal at the Supreme Court over Tribunal judgement of September 11.

Among the 66 ground appeal forwarded by PDP and Atiku, Ground 1 and 2 stated that, the Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law when they relied on “overall interest of justice” to hold that the 2nd Respondent’s Exhibits R1 to R26, P85 and P86 were properly admitted in evidence.

Also, the Learned Justices of the Court of Appeal erred in law when they held thus:

“My firm view is that Section 76 of the Electoral Act is clearly inapplicable to the issues under consideration. The form referred to are the form to be used in the conduct of the election as FORM CF001 had been taken care of in Section 31 of the Electoral Act and the said FORM CF001 is tied to the steps laid down in the said Section 31 of the Electoral Act.

More importantly the law is firmly settled that a candidate is not required by the Constitution or the Electoral Act to attach his certificates to FORM CF001 before the candidate can be considered or adjudged to have the requisite educational qualifications to contest election.”