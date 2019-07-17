Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have commended Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, for making public his assets declarations forms, in line with his electioneering campaign promise.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that such voluntary decision further demonstrates Governor Makinde’s commitment to transparency and good governance, for which the people of Oyo State voted massively for him in the March 9, 2019 governorship election.

The PDP commended the governor for refusing to repudiate the promises he made in the heat of elections, which is an uncommon act of fidelity in our clime.

The party assured that this stance will further endear Makinde to the people of Oyo State as well as showcase the PDP as a party whose members make their words their bond.

In this regard, the PDP said it is in no doubt as to Governor Makinde’s commitment and ability to deliver good governance and the much-expected development to the people of Oyo State.

In the same vein, Atiku Abubakar with pride and delight said that Governor Makinde by this action demonstrated that integrity is not mere lip homage, but a consistent course of action of an individual doing as they promised.

Atiku commended the governor for his forthrightness and also expresses his support to him and his administration in delivering good governance in the Pace Setter’s state.

Atiku recalled that the governor had hit the ground running after his swearing in as governor with ground breaking policies that seek to frontally address the problems of corruption in public and private sectors and also in advancing the access to universal basic education.

“These are programmes to which the PDP is heartily committed”, he said.

The former Vice President added that Gov Makinde by his action as the only elected public official so far to so publicly declare his assets speaks eloquently to the maxim of leadership by example.

“By this, the Governor has spoken without any ambiguity, that his administration will not condone corruption. His example is highly recommended to other leaders at all levels of government,” said Atiku.