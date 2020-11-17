PDP-APC: Top 5 defections between both political parties in 2020

The unforgettable year 2020 couldn’t stop political surprises from springing out of Nigeria’s political space. Beyond the unprecedented amazement the Coronavirus unleashed on Nigeria, we also saw defection between the two major political parties in Nigeria – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) – that left party faithful and non-partisan bewildered. The Daily Times examines the top five APC-PDP/PDP-APC defections (so far) in the year 2020.

1. Godwin Obaseki (APC to PDP): Godwin Obaseki is the current governor of Edo state. He is currently in office for the second term. He succeeded Adams Oshiomhole, a former chairman of the APC. Oshiomhole was instrumental to the campaign and triumph of Obaseki during his first bid to become governor under the umbrella of the APC. But the governor fell out of his political benefactor’s favour on reasons not publicly disclosed.

Oshiomhole took sides with Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a former flagbearer of the PDP and Obaseki’s political opponent in the 2016 elections. When Obaseki perceived that it would be impossible for him to achieve his second term governorship ambition under the APC, he defected to the PDP, a decision that unarguably made him the strongest aspirant to help PDP win the election. He won the election against APC’s and Oshiomhole-backed candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, by a wide margin.

2. Dave Umahi (PDP to APC): Dave Umahi is the governor of Ebonyi state. He won the governorship election in the PDP-dominated state twice under the Peoples Democratic Party. After much speculations, he dumped the PDP for the APC, a plan he earlier denied before later stating ‘injustice to the South East’ as his reason for defection. Umahi opined that since 1998, his former party, Peoples Democratic Party, has never considered zoning the party’s presidency ticket to the South East. Different factions stated that his defection was fueled by the much coveted 2023 presidency/vice-presidency. He denied the allegations, stating that he will be quitting politics when his second term elapses in 2023.

3. Ajayi Agboola (APC to PDP to ZLP): Ajayi Agboola was the former deputy governor of Ondo state under the first term of the Akeredolu-led administration of the All Progressive Congress (APC). Agboola’s political trouble began when he has what was described as ‘irreconcilable differences’ with his boss.

While serving as the deputy of Akeredolu, Agboola continued to boast that he would be the next governor of the state – a goal that was so dear to him that he dumped the APC for the PDP hoping his ambition would be realized there. However, he met stronger resistance at the PDP primaries losing the election to Eyitayo Jegede. His hunger to become the next governor seemed unquenchable, he moved from the PDP to Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). He eventually lost the election. His former boss, Rotimi Akeredolu was elected for a second term.

4. Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu (PDP to APC): Osagie Ize-Iyamu contested under the PDP his first bid to become governor of Edo state. He and his opponent, Godwin Obaseki, were instrumental to the former governor, Adams Oshiomhole’s two-term in office. Obaseki fell out of favour with Oshiomhole paving the way for Ize-Iyamu, to become his new political darling. It was rumored that the disagreement between Obaseki and Oshiomhole was due to the refusal of the former to let the latter become his political godfather.

Oshiomhole convinced Ize-Iyamu to join him in the APC with an assurance of the governorship ticket. Ize-Iyamu was the PDP flagbearer in the governorship election of 2016 against Obaseki who was the APC flagbearer. This political rivalry made both switch parties in order to achieve their political ambition. Ize-Iyamu to APC, and Obaseki to PDP. Both were strong aspirants in their own rights.

Ize-Iyamu eventually lost the election as the APC flagbearer against his well-known rival, Obaseki of the PDP. He lost twice to Obaseki as both a PDP candidate and as an APC candidate.

5. Ephraim Nwuzi and David Abel (PDP to APC): Hon. Ephraim represents Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency of Rivers State and Hon. David represents Gashaka/Kurmi/Sardauna Federal Constituency of Taraba State. They both made their decision known in separate letters to the Speaker of the house, Femi Gbajabiamila. They cited their reasons for defection to be that they consulted with their constituents and they like the Speaker’s leadership style. Rivers and Taraba are both strongholds of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Ebonyi Gov, Dave Umahi, dumps PDP for APC