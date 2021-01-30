“PDP And APC will break in 2023” – Primate Ayodele.

Primate Ayodele reveals three people to replace IGP Adamu, says APC, PDP will break .

The well known leader of the INRI Evangelical spiritual church, Primate Elijah Ayodele recently said that he has seen God’s mind on who would be the next Inspector-General of Police.

This came as the tenure of the current Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu is gradually coming to an end.

The Primate spoke briefly about the coming year of 2023 and what the Nigerian Politics will be like then.

READ ALSO: It is only God that can keep Tinubu before 2023, Primate Ayodele prophesy

He revealed that he has seen in the future that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and All Progressive Congress APC will break. He also said that another force will rise in 2023.

The senior pastor also said called out the names of those who he said God showed him