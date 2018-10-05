PDP alleges Presidency plans to disrupt Port Harcourt convention

…Holds crucial meeting today

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged a plan by the Presidency and ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to disrupt its national convention scheduled for Port Harcourt tomorrow.

Briefing the press in Abuja on Thursday, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s national publicity secretary, alerted the nation and the international community of an alleged plan by the ruling APC to disrupt the convention.

He said the Presidency planned to scuttle the presidential primary of the opposition party obviously to prevent it from presenting a formidable candidate that can dislodge President Muhammadu Buhari in February 2019 presidential election.

The alleged plans, he said, are some kinds of machinations which can be through the court, or by funding court decision.

He said: “We are aware of plots which include effort to use the court to stop our national convention, and we are alerting Nigerians and the international community.

“We are aware, we have been informed of machinations by the ruling government and the ruling party who are mortally afraid of any form of election to disrupt our convention to ensure that we don’t have presidential candidate.

“We invite Nigerians to take note of this and we invite the international communities to take serious note of the plots by the ruling government to thwart the efforts of the opposition to elect a candidate that will go into the February general election against President Muhammadu Buhari”.

He, however, assured members nationwide that PDP national convention as being scheduled to hold in Port-Harcourt will go on as plan.

“No plot, no plan by the ruling government can stop our national convention”, he said.

This apprehension and other last minute arrangements will no doubt top the agenda of a crucial meeting today at the PDP Presidential Campaign Office, Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja.

Expected at today’s meeting are all organs of the party which include the National Executive Council, National Working Committee, PDP Governors Forum, and Board of Trustees.

Also expected are all the presidential aspirants who include former chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa,

former governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah Jang, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, former Senate President David Mark, incumbent Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Baze University proprietor, Dr. Datti Baba Ahmed, Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Damkwanbo, and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal.