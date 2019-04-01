PDP accuses Malami of plans to scuttle Rivers guber poll

…Urges him to avoid unconstitutional acts

…Warns Amaechi, Yakubu against complicity

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, SAN, of involving in plots to scuttle the collation of the results of Rivers State governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The PDP cautioned Malami to restrain himself from being used to commit unconstitutional acts in the collation of results already scheduled to begin in the state on Tuesday.

The party alerted Nigerians that the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has been boastfully claiming that the AGF was working on a script whereupon he will write to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to direct him to stop the collation of results.

The party urged the AGF to note that there is no provision of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended) or any part of the Electoral Act 2010 (as Amended) that, in anyway, empowers the AGF to interfere or stop the process of election, until declaration of result is made.

National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Sunday, charged the AGF to note that Rotimi Amaechi, in his desperation, will want to rope him in and use him to cause a constitutional crisis that has the capacity to derail our democracy.

“The constitution and laws of our nation are clear on the powers and statutory functions of the Attorney General and that he has no powers to interfere in the conduct of elections or direct the stoppage of an electoral process.

“The AGF should therefore distance himself from the ignoble scheme by Rotimi Amaechi to cause trouble in Rivers State by attempting to scuttle the collation of results in the Rivers governorship election, which has been clearly won by the PDP and Governor Nyesom Wike”, the party warned.

The PDP also charged INEC to save the nation a serious crisis by asserting its independence in concluding the collation process as well as respecting the will of the people, as expressed at the polls on March 9, by declaring Governor Nyesom Wike as rightful winner of the election without further delay.