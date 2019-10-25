Lagos – The Zonal Chief Imam of Nigeria Police Zone 11, Lagos,SP Raji Jamiu, has urged parents to encourage the best among their children to join the police force to enable them support humanity services.

Jamiu gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the Special Jumat Service organised by the Police Community Relation Committee (PCRC) in Lagos on Friday.

The annual event, which the organisers said for the cause of Allah, came up at Ipori Central Mosque.

He also called on parents to monitor the conduct of their children , adding that police needed the best among the children to join the service.

” Every nation needs firm security and then who will be the personnel in charge of security if not men of God. “Those who know and fear God are the ones God is expected in the police profession.

“The God-fearing people are the ones who will pass His message to humanity and encourage people to do what is good and leave what is bad.

“It is only when we team up to do this, and not by looking at police as a devil that we can help this nation,” Jamiu said

Responding,, the Chief Imam of Ipori Central Mosque, Imam Gazali Adepoju, commended members of the PCRC for supporting the police in ensuring protection of lives and property in the country.

Adepoju also lauded the PCRC members for extending gesture to the mosque and prayed Allah to reword them abundantly and the police for the security of the nation. (NAN).