The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) says it has sealed 327 drug outlets in Jigawa over non-compliance with regulatory provisions.

PCN Registrar Mr Elijah Mohammed, stated this in a statement giving the council’s September update.

He explained that the PCN National Enforcement Team visited the state and sealed 327 Patent Medicine Shops and five illegal pharmacies.

“The council’s continuous efforts is to ensure that the public is guaranteed good pharmaceutical environment, and PCN enforcement activities on illegal premises has been regular nationwide,’’ Mohammed said.

The registrar said that the council was committed to ensuring that healthcare providers and members of the public are updated on the emerging drugs safety information received from National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).(NAN)