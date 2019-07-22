By Val Okara, Owerri

Registrar of the Pharmacist Council of Nigeria (PCN), Elijah Mohammed has called for the full implementation of the national drug distribution guidelines which would ensure the closure of all open drug markets in the country.

The measure he said, would assist eradicate the use, misuse and abuse of narcotics and psychotropic and other unapproved substances by the youth.

Mohammed, who spoke at the advocacy workshop on drug and substance abuse in Nigeria held in Owerri, the Imo state capital for the youth and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and other stakeholders.

He said that the aim of the workshop is to provide a platform of interaction and discourage the indiscriminate use and abuse of medicine and other substances that promote criminality in the country.

The PCN president disclosed that recent reports on drug use in Nigeria indicate that 14 million Nigerians between the ages of 15 -64 years were involved in drug and substance abuse with cannabis taking the highest toll.

Imo state Governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha in his remarks called for strong and comprehensive campaigns that would discourage abuse of drugs among the youth, saying that most of the crimes in the country were attributed to drug abuse.

The governor who was represented by his Special Adviser (Media), Steve Osuji assured that the state government would collaborate with relevant security agencies to fight drug abuse.

Renowned athlete and police woman, Chioma Ajunwa—Opara, who was the guest at the ceremony, advised the youth to shun drug abuse, stating that government is determined to flush out those involved in abusing illicit drugs.