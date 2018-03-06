It pays to focus on youths, NGO tells governments

Government at all levels in Nigeria have been called upon to make the issues concerning youths in the country a priority, as it pays to focus on them.

The appeal came from the founder of Uju Agomoh Foundation, Dr. Mrs Uju Agomoh Monday while lecturing Abia youths on “The Inspiration that Inspires”, a programme designed to expose youths to employment opportunities that abound in their environment and how to harness such opportunities.

According to her, governments should engage in those policies, programmes and events that will make the youths or risk marring the society.

“There is the need to awaken their entrepreneurial spirit to become employers of labour when equipped with the necessary skills”, she said pointing out that “governments have a lot to do concerning the entrepreneurial zeal of the young people”.

During the one-day seminar in Umuahia, Dr. Agomoh had expounded Life Planning Skills, stating that the secret of one’s success is his ability to understand, as well as a measure of hard work which will make the person go forward.

She urged them to identify and shape their spiritual gifts and to understand that every of their challenge is a job opportunity and should try to see how they can unfold their potentials to create value.

She regretted that youths are exposed to wider influence by other young persons, stating the challenge of looking for those that can help step down the message to the youths who can also be encouraged to transform their talents to achieve meanings in their lives.

She disclosed that she also has programmes for higher institutions as well as the grassroots as peer educators, including churches.

According to her, her passion for the youths stem from the large size of them with lack of jobs and clear vision, disclosing that her vision for the youths and the establishment of the foundation started over 23 years ago, having dealt with over 50, 000 youths, including women.

She expressed her further vision to work with international organizations, corporations and individuals willing to buy into her foundation’s vision, which include giving back to the society.

The foundation, Dr. Agomoh said will use peer advisors to counsel and educate the youths for empowerment.