Payment Of N50,000 COVID-19 Grant To Continue – FG

According to a spokesman for the Federal Government, payments of grants to individuals and businesses will continue as part of the government’s efforts to lessen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Nigerians.

The payments are being made as part of the government’s Economic Sustainability Plan’s Survival Fund initiative (ESP).

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the ESP, a N2.3 trillion stimulus package, on June 24, 2020.

As part of the initiative, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) are eligible for a N50,000 grant.

To save jobs, the programs’ payroll support track aims to assist 500,000 companies with payments of up to N50,000 per employee over a three-month period.

A one-time grant of N30,000 is also available to artisans and transport business operators.

According to a statement from State House spokesman Laolu Akande, the payroll support track has already benefited 319,755 Nigerians, while the Artisan and Transport Support track has benefited 265,425 Nigerians.

Small companies may also benefit from the program by registering with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

So far, 172,129 companies have benefited from the registration assistance. The target is for 250,000 new businesses to be registered.