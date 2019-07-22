By Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The Senator that represented Bayelsa Central Senatorial District in the 7th and 8th National Assembly, Emmanuel Paulker has joined the number of personalities aspiring to win the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to contest the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa state.

Paulker said he was in the race with the cardinal objective of diversifying the state economy with a view to making it less dependent on federal allocation.

To enhance this, he promised to establish processing industries, create enabling environment as well support small and medium scale enterprise in the State.

The senator, who picked his expression of interest and nomination forms at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, over the weekend, said as an elected governor, he will address the problem of power supply in the state to boost efforts of industrialisation

Paulker said that he had robust economic blueprint, ranging from agriculture, industry to power, that would make the state to be less dependent on oil revenue.

He expressed the optimism that Bayelsa state could be self sufficient, if its endowed resources are fully harnessed, adding that “if you look at Bayelsa state, we don’t even require fertilizer in terms of agriculture production. It’s my intension to unveil that area of the economy. There is no economy boost that is more than agriculture.

“Also in Bayelsa, all the senatorial districts are open to the sea. So, we can even make good use of the aquatic environment where you have the fishes all around.

We will also harness the young minds that are good at such enterprise, that have zeal for such area of production.”