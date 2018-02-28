Paul Usoro SAN urges NBA to remain a ‘progressive force’ in Nigeria

Paul Usoro, SAN has urged the National Executive Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association to put the interest of the country’s lawyers and the national interest as the umbrella body of lawyers begin its first quarterly meeting in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital for the year.

In a statement, he said the “importance and centrality of the NEC to NBA, being the second highest decision-making body of the Association, apart from the Annual General Meeting” made this meeting of critical importance to helping to shape key national and global questions.

“Hence, every NEC member of the NBA here present should count it as a privilege to be part of this hallowed body, and accordingly wholeheartedly contribute his own quota in making this gathering productive and worthwhile, especially in view of critical issues for deliberation to move our Association forward.

“Only by so doing, shall we collectively realize the lofty ideals of NBA, prominent among which is the defence and promotion of justice and the rule of law; the very essence and bedrock upon which our noble Association was founded.

“As we proceed with the deliberations, I warmly encourage and call on our distinguished NEC members to give paramountcy to the interest of NBA, by making progressive suggestions and contribution that will project NBA, as a formidable force to reckon with, both domestically and globally,” the statement added.