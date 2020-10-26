Paul Pogba clears air on quitting France national team after Macron’s remarks on Islam

France’s national team midfielder, Paul Pogba has reportedly quit international football following racist comments made by France president Emmanuel Macron.

Pogba, according to reports made the decision after the shocking comments by Macron as well as government recent honouring of a teacher who mocked the prophet, Muhammad.

The dramatic chain of events for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner comes after the beheading of a school teacher Samuel Paty, which Macron described as an ‘Islamic terrorist attack’.

He also added: “Unity and firmness are the only answers to the monstrosity of Islamist terrorism.”

It’s believed that Pogba was highly offended by the comments made in the media as a French Muslim and has now opted to step down from representing Le Blues.

Daily Times reports that Pogba debunked claims he’s quit the France national team, describing it as “fake news”.

Reports from the Middle East suggested the Manchester United midfielder was quitting Les Bleus after recent comments from president Emmanuel Macron on Islam and terrorism.

Macron condemned the attack on teacher Samuel Paty, 47, who was stabbed and beheaded on his way home from his high school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, around 40 kilometres north west of Paris.

The French president described the incident as an “Islamic terrorist attack”. He also added: “Unity and firmness are the only answers to the monstrosity of Islamist terrorism.”

There was no suggestion Pogba supports the terrorists’ actions, but Arabic sports website 195.sports.com alleged the midfielder resented Macron’s description of it as an “Islamic” terror attack.

Paty, it has been claimed, was targeted for showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his students.