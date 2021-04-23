Paul Enenche clears air on alleged buying of private jet

Paul Enenche, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, denied claims that he had purchased a private jet on Friday.

According to the Daily Times, Enenche recently bought a private jet, according to several media outlets.

They’d posted a picture of the medical doctor turned pastor boarding a private jet with the registration number N838BB.

However, in response to the reports, Enenche dismissed the rumors, stating that the plane was chartered for his ministerial duties in 2019.

Enenche explained the claim in a statement signed by his Secretary, Sylvester Edoh, and titled “On the alleged acquisition of a private jet.”

The statement reads: “We became aware of certain fake news flying in the air regarding our purported acquisition of a private jet and we would like to make the following points clear

“The possession of a private jet for easy, stress-less and aggressive spread of the gospel is not a luxury but a basic and vital necessity.

“By God’s grace, we do not lack the capacity to acquire or own a private jet for the sake of the gospel.

“However, the news of our acquisition of a private jet that is currently making rounds is absolutely false and totally untrue.

“Having said the above, it is important to note the following for the records.

”The picture of the jet making the rounds is that of an aircraft, N838BB HAWKER 800XP (HS25), belonging to a private aviation company that was chartered in December 2019 for a series of crusades in Benue State.

“We do not need to acquire or buy equipment before we can own it.

“We have the capacity to announce by ourselves, whatever we deem news-worthy.”