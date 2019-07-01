Chioma Joseph

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Olonisakin has said to combat the menace of insurgency and other forms of criminality in the country, patriotic citizens also have a role to play.

General Olonisakin who was speaking at the opening ceremony of the/Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL)/ Combat Support Arms Training (COSAT) Week 2019, said this was necessary because counter insurgency takes a collective effort as every Nigerian have a right to a safe and secured environment.

In his remark at the event which held on Monday at the Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps Auditorium, Abalti Barracks in Ojuelegba, Lagos, the CDS noted that the efforts at combating insecurity in the nation is a continuous engagement that requires a lot of sacrifice, to which the Nigerian Army(NA) and other security agencies are committed to.

Declaring COSAT 2019 open, the CDS who is the Special Guest of Honour said the training will further enhance personnel with skills to deal with security challenges in the country.

He said, “ I wish to assure you that we are better positioned to totally end the insurgency in the North East (NE), and other criminal activities across the Nation.

This can only be achieved through synergy and the cooperation of all the Services, security agencies as well as other stakeholders.

“ The right to live in a peaceful, safe and secure environment is an inalienable right of every citizen of this country.

Thus, there is an urgent need for all Nigerian citizens, in the spirit of patriotism, to contribute to the efforts of combating the menace of insecurity in the society.

“ Our efforts at combating insecurity in our dear nation is a continuous engagement that requires a lot of sacrifice and to which we are ultimately committed.”

Speaking extensively on the choice of the theme: Enhancing the Efficiency of the Combat Support Arms in Tackling Contemporary Security Challenges, Olonisakin said, “ The NA has continued to demonstrate its resolve to secure the territorial integrity of our dear country from both internal and external threats.

The combat support arms, consisting of the artillery, engineers, signals and intelligence will always have a role to play in support of the combat arms of NA towards achieving this mandate.

“ The COSAT Week is therefore an avenue to boost professionalism as participants brainstorm and strategize to better support the combat arms in combating emerging security challenges in Nigeria.

“ Hence, the theme of this year’s COSAT which is Enhancing the Efficiency of the Combat Support Arms in Tackling Contemporary Security Challenges is very appropriate.

Our discourse today comes at a time when the Armed Forces of Nigeria is reorganising to better tackle current challenges and curb future threats in line with our roles as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“ Our contemporary security challenges are characterised by non-state actors who exhibit deep intolerance for peaceful coexistence with other members of the society based on narrow ideologies, radicalism and in some instances outright criminal intents.

These individuals and groups have resorted to attacking innocent citizens, creating an atmosphere of fear and panic through acts of terror as well as insurgent activities against Nigeria’s territorial integrity.”

The CDS stated further that the NA has to continue to lead efforts in crushing criminal elements so that the nation may be safe and secure.

He noted that to consolidate on the successes against the insurgents, peace building efforts must continually concentrate on addressing the drivers of the challenges in the first place.

The CDS also appreciated the support and encouragement the NA and other security agencies have enjoyed from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari.

Earlier in his remark, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. -Gen. Tukur Buratai said the security challenges facing the country today requires more agility, flexibility, ingenuity and an uncanny ability to think outside the box.

He said NADCEL 2019 which marks the 156th year of existence of the NA is a constant reminder of the sacrifice made by troops most of whom laid down their lives to ensure the nation remained united.

Buratai noted that the NA had made giant strides in curbing various security threats in the NE and other parts of the country, since the dawn of the current administration.

The COAS said the combat support had help tremendously in the ongoing counter insurgency operations in the NE. In his words: “ The security challenges we are facing today however manifesting in novel and ambiguous forms thus requiring more agility, flexibility, ingenuity and an uncanny ability to think outside the box.

“ We have not only consolidated on the gains established in the fight against insurgency in the NE but have progressed to the stabilization phase where all efforts are geared towards ensuring displaced persons return to their traditional homes.

“ We will continue to do everything possible in our resolve to build a formidable army supported by a well trained and equipped combat support arms.

I sincerely commend the efforts of the combat support arms in the ongoing counter insurgency operation in the North East (NE) where the artillery has effectively acquired, located and engaged ground targets while the air defence continue to prevent hostile aerial interference with our land operations.

“ The engineers have equally assisted the army to live, move and fight especially in the areas of Counter Improvised Explosive Device (CIED) and force protection.

Additionally, the Signals Corps has provided communications and electronic warfare support for effective command and control during our operations while the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corp has assisted in producing actionable intelligence for ongoing operations around the country.

“ The fast changing nature of modern battlefield and the availability of technological resources to adversarial forces call for both critical and creative thinking to multiply force and do much with the little available.

In this regard, we must continue to strive to be self-reliant in battle space technological options and reduce importation of military hardware in the long term.”

While paying trubutes to the fallen heroes, the COAS noted that the NA support the democratic dispensation of the country, hence personnel must remain apolitical.

Present at the occasion were senior officers of NA, representatives of the Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Airforce, and other security agencies in the country.