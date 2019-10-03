Balmoral Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, was the place to be last weekend, as children and parents thronged Nickelodeon family festival, Nickfest for a fun-filled weekend.

The event, headlined by Patoranking, Teni the entertainer, Fireboy and Rema had the performing acts take their slots on the Nickelodeon stage to thrill the excited crowd. It was indeed a night of glitz, glamour, great music and slime.

Their exhilarating performances set the venue in a delightful mood which had kids parents and other music lovers present engage in a sing-along.

The venue was transformed into a beautifully lit wonderland with a relaxing ambience created by the Nickelodeon traditional bright orange colour.

The excitement continued as children in attendance witnessed the arrival of their favourite Nickelodeon characters live at the festival; SpongeBob Squarepants, Adventure Bay’s intrepid pups, Skye, Rubble Marshall and Chase from Paw Patrol, and everyone’s favourite genies, Shimmer and Shine and the for the first time ever performing in Nigeria, The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Moreso, celebrity guests such as Davido’s daughter Imade, Noble Igwe, Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife, Kemi Smallz, Sensei Uche, IK Osakioduwa, Osas Ighodaro, Dr Sid, BBNaija Ex Housemate, Sir Dee and a host of others were present at the event.

NickFest host of the day, Mannie Essien and Amarachi Uyanne, popularly known as Amarachi Dance kept the mood alive with their spirited delivery.

Speaking at the venue of the event, Alex Okosi, Executive Vice President and Managing Director VIMN Africa, owners of Nickelodeon, said:

“We are indeed grateful that our family-centric TV entertainment content was transformed to an event experience that has brought joy and entertainment to families.

We have had an incredible show of support from parents and kids year after year and Nickfest in Nigeria continues to gain more fans.

At VIMN Africa, we appreciate the valued support from our partner Maltina and the associate sponsors Cadbury and DStv as well as the support from Cussons Baby for their joint effort in making this year’s NickFest another success.”