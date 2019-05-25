Patoranking releases new album ‘Wilmer’

Mutiat Alli, Lagos

Talented superstar, Patoranking has released his second studio album ‘Wilmer’ at a well attended event. The album is a follow-up to his debut album ‘God Over Everything (GOE)’ released in 2016.

With 12 tracks, the album boasts of songs with different genre that includes Afrobeat, Konto, Gqom, Afro-Fusion, and Reggae amongst others

Wilmer had productions from the very best in the industry that includes DJ Coublon, Sarz, Abayomi Kadejoh, Mix Master Garzy, Greendoe, DJ Buddha/Shermanology/Mensa with features of top shot likes Davido, Donae’o, Dadju, Busiswa, Bera, Nyashinski amongst others.