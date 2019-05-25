 Patoranking releases new album ‘Wilmer’ — Daily Times Nigeria Press "Enter" to skip to content

Patoranking releases new album ‘Wilmer’

May 25, 2019

Mutiat Alli, Lagos

Talented superstar, Patoranking has released his second studio album ‘Wilmer’ at a well attended event. The album is a follow-up to his debut album ‘God Over Everything (GOE)’ released in 2016.

With 12 tracks, the album boasts of songs with different genre that includes Afrobeat, Konto, Gqom, Afro-Fusion, and Reggae amongst others

Wilmer had productions from the very best in the industry that includes DJ Coublon, Sarz, Abayomi Kadejoh, Mix Master Garzy, Greendoe, DJ Buddha/Shermanology/Mensa with features of top shot likes Davido, Donae’o, Dadju, Busiswa, Bera, Nyashinski amongst others.

Published in Entertainment

Dailytimes

Dailytimes

More from EntertainmentMore posts in Entertainment »
shares