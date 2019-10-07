A University of Lagos, UNILAG, lecturer of Faculty of Arts, and a Foursquare Gospel Church pastor in Lagos Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, has been exposed in sex for mark scandal by BBC Africa Eye.

Nigeria academic institutions increasingly are facing allegations of sexual harassment by lecturers. This type of abuse is said to be endemic, but it’s almost never proven.

After gathering dozens of testimonies, BBC Africa Eye sent undercover journalists posing as students inside the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana.

Female reporters were sexually harassed, propositioned and put under pressure by senior lecturers at the institutions – all the while wearing secret cameras.

Reporter Kiki Mordi, who knows first-hand how devastating sexual harassment can be, reveals what happens behind closed doors at some of the region’s most prestigious universities.

The undercover journalist posed as a 17-year-old student who wanted an admission at the University of Lagos.

The “student” endured a couple of sexual harassment from the Dr. Igbeneghu.

In the 13-minutes secret filming, the lecturer revealed how his colleagues tossed and passed around UNILAG female students for sex.

“Do you know that you are a very beautiful girl,” he asked her.

“Do you know that I am a pastor and I’m in my fifties. What will shock you is that even at my age now, if I want a girl of your age – a 17-year-old, all I need is to sweet tongue her and put some money in her hand and I’ll get her,” Igbeneghu said to her on camera.