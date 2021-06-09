Pastor On The Run With Church Money Contributed To Buy Musical Instruments

Pastor Tony Ugochukwu of Blaze of Fire Ministry in Sapele, Delta State, is said to have stolen money meant for the church’s instruments.

Ugochukwu, who is known to routinely talk in tongues, is the main pastor of the church’s Amukpe branch, according to SaharaReporters.

The church declared the pastor, who is from Owerri, Imo State, wanted when they couldn’t reach him on the phone for two days.

“The money was raised solely for the purpose of purchasing (musical) instruments for the church,” a source claimed.

The absconded pastor also failed to reveal his true name to the church, according to the investigation. He pretended to be Tony Ugochukwu, but the church eventually discovered that his true identity is Valentine Omeire.