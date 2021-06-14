Pastor Bakare: Nigeria’s 1999 constitution a fraud, military imposition

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has described Nigeria’s 1999 constitution as a fraud.

Bakare said the 1999 constitution is inconsistent and a military imposition.

The clergyman made the remark over the weekend in Lagos, in commemoration of the June 12 Democracy Day.

Bakare said the 1999 constitution should be replaced with a new one put together by Nigerians.

He said: “You see all this trying to tinker with the constitution; I am just laughing because in the proces, let me just restrain myself there because I don’t want others to think their effort is not appreciated.

“But the truth of the matter is you can paper-wall a crack all you want to, it’s a matter of time. The crack will surface. This constitution is not by the people and it’s not for the people.”

Bakare recalled that former President Olusegun Obasanjo did not see the “constitution that he swore to because it had not been prepared the morning he was sworn into power.”

He added: “It’s not for us and it’s not by us. It is nothing but a fraud, especially because it says, ‘we the people’. When did we sit to agree on it?

“That constitution is just a matter of time, it will be discarded. It will be part of our history. It’s mumbo-jumbo. It’s not Nigerian constitution. It’s a military imposed constitution.”

The National Assembly has been conducting a constitutional review with town hall meetings across the country.

This is coming when President Muhammadu Buhari had expressed his belief in devolving power to the people.

Buhari had made the remark while throwing his weight behind restructuring which he said was a constitutional matter for the National Assembly to handle.