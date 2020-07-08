Pastor arrested for allegedly impregnating daughter three times

A 44-year old pastor of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Ogo Oluwa parish, Oluwafemi Oyebola, has been arrested for allegedly raping his biological daughter.

The 24-year-old daughter, who asked to remain anonymous reported at the Owode-Egbado divisional headquarters that her father had been forcefully having carnal knowledge of her since 2015 when she was 19 years old, shortly after the demise of her mother.

According to the Nation, she told the police that she got pregnant for her father three times, but he took her to a nurse where those pregnancies were terminated.

She added that after the third pregnancy and its termination, her father got her to undergo a family planning procedure to stop further pregnancies.

She said it was at this point that it dawned on her that her father was out to ruin her life, so she ran away from home and reported her ordeal to a non-governmental organisation, Advocacy For Children And Vulnerable Persons Network.

The NGO led her to the Owode-Egbado police station to report the alleged incestuous father.

Police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a release on Tuesday, said the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Owode-Egbado division, Olabisi Elebute, led detectives to the Pastor’s house and arrested him.