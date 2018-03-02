Pastor arranges fake Kidnap in order to scam members with prophecy

The officiating Pastor of Deliverance Home of Comfort Assembly, Ihiagwa in Owerri West LGA of Imo State, Pastor Benjamin Ndieze, has been apprehended by officials of the Nigerian Police Force in the state for fraud.

According to reports, the cleric had arranged a lady, Blessing Ahamefula from Ihie Orji Umuonyaogu Ngwa Road, Aba in Abia State, to come to his Church at Ihiagwa with her little girl, Faith Ahamefula on 30th of January, 2018.

It was gathered that the 5-year-old girl was handed over to the Pastor who in-turn handed the girl over to his Church member, Emmanuel Onuoha and ordered him to drop the girl, Faith at NNPC Filling Station at Control Post, Owerri.

During service and prophesy session, Pastor Benjamin prophesied that there was a woman in the congregation who was looking for her daughter that was kidnapped from Aba by her Uncle one Emeka, that the baby girl had been taken to Onitsha preparatory to be taken to Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

The pastor said that by his powers and prayers that the kidnappers and ritualists will drop and abandon the baby girl at NNPC Control Post, Owerri; that all members who wanted to witness the power of God should go to NNPC Control Post, Owerri to witness his power.

At NNPC Filling Station, some members of the Church were shouting kidnappers, while others were raising alarm of cultism.

Police arrested the Pastor and in the course of investigation discovered that the Pastor was fake and has defrauded most members of the Church with fake prophesy.