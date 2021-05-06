Pastor Adeboye’s son, Dare dies at 42

Pastor Dare Adeboye, the son of Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide General Overseer Enoch Adeboye, has died.

Daily Times gathered that the 42-year-old, who is the third son of the revered cleric, died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

Our source inside the church confirmed that the deceased, who was the Assistant Pastor in Charge of Region (Youth) 35, had ministered the day before.

He was said to have retired to his bed and did not wake up.

His wife, Temiloluwa, was said to have raised the alarm.

“He was not sick and did not complain of anything before the incident. Pastors in the church were summoned to pray for him, all to no avail,” a source added.

The Head of Media and Public Relations, RCCG, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, however, confirmed the tragedy on Thursday morning.

He said, “It is true. The incident happened in Eket where he was based. I don’t have the details for now. Maybe before the end of today, we will issue a statement.”

Dare would have been 43 years old next month, June.

Last year, on his 42nd birth, his dad, Adeboye on a social media post described him as his first miracle child.

He wrote on his Facebook page, “Our first miracle child. We pray that God will keep his miraculous working power in your life and all those who need a miracle today, will use you as a point of contact for their own in JESUS name. (Amen) love from Dad, Mom, and the whole Adeboye dynasty.” Dare was happily married with children.