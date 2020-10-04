Pastor Adeboye has spiritually endorsed restructuring — Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, has aired his view on the call for the restructuring of Nigeria by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Daily Times gathered.

Adeboye had urged President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to restructure Nigeria to avoid the possibility of a break-up.

The clergyman had pointed out that restructuring Nigeria is matter of urgency if the nation seeks to avoid agitation for secession and various economic challenges that has bedeviled it.

The RCCG General Overseer made the call at the 60th Independence Day celebration Symposium organized by RCCG and the Nehemiah Leadership Institute on Saturday.

However, Sani, in a tweet wrote: “Denied its physical blessing by the establishment, restructuring got its spiritual blessing from Pastor Adeboye.”

READ ALSO: Restructuring Nigeria is a matter of urgency — Pastor Adeboye