The past weeks have been difficult – Dbanj

Nigerian singer D’Banj is back on social media, the singer who lost his son in June 2018 penned an appreciation message to everyone who sent in their condolences.’

He wrote;

‘The past few weeks have been incredibly trying and difficult, but God’s love has kept me and my family going. I can’t thank my team enough and the incredible love from you all. May God keep us all. #StrongerTogether’ he wrote.