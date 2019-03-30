Passersby rush for free beer, cart away crates as lorry crashes in Akwa Ibom

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

A truck loaded with crates of beer crashed and blocked the expressway before Abak bridge in Akwa Ibom.

The incident was said to have happened on Thursday, March 28th.

It was gathered that some passersby and sympathizers who gathered at the accident scene, used the opportunity to drink bottles of beer which were in the crashed vehicle while some hoodlums cart away some crates of beer.

The truck and broken bottles were eventually evacuated after the incident caused traffic gridlock in the area.