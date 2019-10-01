Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has called on traditional rulers to join the House in its quest to build a better Nigeria.

The speaker said being the custodian of the nation’s traditions and culture, the traditional rulers should ensure that the unity and development of the country becomes the centre of their subjects’ commitment.

Gbajabiamila spoke on Monday while receiving 13 traditional rulers from Akoko North West/East Federal Constituency of Ondo state in his office.

The monarchs, led by the Okukare of Ikare land, Oba Akadiri Momoh, told the speaker and other members of the House that their visit is to appreciate him for the opportunity given their subjects to serve the country in some standing committees of the House.

They also pleaded with the speaker to intervene in the completion of the abandoned power transmission project in Oke Agbe, rehabilitation of the federal roads in their area, that have gone bad, as well as the establishment of a federal tertiary institution within the constituency.

Responding, the speaker after appreciating the royal fathers for the first-of-its-kind visit to the 9th House, assured them that their demands would be looked while the House will make the necessary interventions.

While thanking the traditional rulers for appreciating the selection of their sons to serve as leaders of some House committees, Gbajabiamila emphasized that the selection of committee chairmen is carried thoroughly based on certain criteria.

“We are happy that you are with us because as our fathers coming with a rich history of the south west and of Nigeria as a whole, that is why we feel privileged so that you can enrich our knowledge of Nigeria. We cannot trade your experience, money cannot even buy it.

“That is why we believe in nation-building as a joint task for everybody, including your good selves. That is why I consider you the fourth arm of the realm. I know our journalists are considered as the fourth arm of the realm, but I see them as the fourth arm of the republic.

“I hope we begin to realize that when we have a crop of members that are committed to their constituencies, states and nation-building like the ones we have now, it behoves on us to use them for as long as we can use them in the legislature,” the speaker said.