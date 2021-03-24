Parliamentary staff strike: Speaker Abubakar appeals for calm

Samuel Luka, Bauchi

The Speaker, Bauchi state house of assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Suleiman has appealed to the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) to exercise patience, as issues that led them to declare an indefinite strike are being finalized.

Speaker Abubakar who is also the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria made this known in a press release signed by his spokesperson, Comrade Abdul Burra Wednesday in Bauchi.

He assured the Association that the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria and Nigeria Governors Forum are working round the clock with the Presidency to put in place final modalities towards implementation of the financial autonomy to the State Judiciaries and Legislatures.

“For a couple of weeks, I have been leading leadership of the Speakers Conference to meetings with the Nigeria Governors Forum and Chief of Staff to the President to finalize the implementation framework”, the release said.

“I want to assure PASAN that in a matter of weeks, final modalities will be put in place which will signal the implementation of the financial autonomy”, it added.

“In fact, we will remain sleepless until all the demands of PASAN and that of legislators are met because this is what will deepen our democracy.” He explained.

The Chairman further appealed to the Association to believe in the Speakers Conference and give them more time to finalize the modalities.