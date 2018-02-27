Parents of abducted Dapchi girls release list of 105 names missing after school attack

Parents of Nigeria abducted Dapchi school girls have released a list of the 105 young women they say are still missing nearly a week after Boko Haram militants attacked the community.

The government Sunday, officially put the number of missing girls at 110 with the information minister declaring that ‘we will not rest until we’ve found the girls’.

There had been confusion over the number of those missing, with estimates ranging from about 50 to more than 100. State police, Yobe government and others had given different figures while a parent representing families of girls who disappeared on Friday told Reuters 105 were missing.

Yobe state government added to the confusion when it said on Wednesday that dozens of the girls had been rescued, only to issue a statement the next day saying the schoolgirls were mostly still unaccounted for, sparking anger among locals.

Bashir Manzo, who has been heading up the relatives’ efforts, according to Africannews, said they only took information when a girl’s mother or father appeared in person to report a missing child. His daughter Fatima is among those still unaccounted for.

“This list did not come from the school management or any government source but collated by us from the parents of the girls,” he said.

“As far as we are concerned, the governor is still being fed with fake information about these poor girls.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, the 75-year-old former military ruler elected in 2015 after vowing to crush Boko Haram, has described the disappearance of the girls after Monday’s attack in the town of Dapchi, Yobe state, as a “national disaster”.

Lai Mohammed, Information Minister, who was part of a delegation of ministers who met parents and teachers in Dapchi and announced the number of missing girls, also said police and security officials had been deployed to schools in the state.

The Islamist militant group attained international notoriety after abducting more than 270 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok.