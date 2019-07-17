Some parents in Oyo state have appealed to the federal government and striking unions in federal universities to resolve the lingering crisis that has crippled academic activities since its commencement on Monday.

Members of the Senior Staff Association of University (SSANU) and the Non -Academic Staff Union (NASU) on Monday embarked on a three-day warning strike to press home their demands.

Some parents, who reacted to the industrial action called on the federal government to quickly intervene to resolving the impasse.

A retired principal, Mrs. Mutunrayo Adisa, appealed to the federal government to call for a peace meeting with the leadership of the striking unions.

