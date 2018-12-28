Parade of killers of ex-CDS Badeh postponed

The parade of five suspects who killed the former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh rtd was on Thursday suddenly put off for the fear that their parading would jeopardize investigation. Among those in police net are two suspects arrested for active participation in the killing of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Badeh, and three other suspects held in connection with the killing. Amidst concern expressed yesterday by Journalists who thronged the Force Headquarters in anticipation of the publicised parade, the Force spokesman, DCP Jimoh Moshood said “the parade of the two principal suspects and the three other gang members now in Police custody will not come up today so as not to jeopardize the on-going investigation.” He said following the killing which took place December 18, along Abuja -Keffi road in Nasarawa State a joint Police investigation team and the Special Tactical Squad arrested the two principal suspects and three other suspects in connection with the heinous crime. They are all now in Police custody undergoing investigation while “investigation into the killing of the former, Chief of Defence Staff is being intensified to arrest other suspects still at large.” All the suspects will be paraded before the media and the public on completion of investigation into the matter. He assured that the Nigeria Police Force will not relent nor leave any stone unturned in getting to the root of the killing and bring all perpetrators to justice. Meanwhile , the police yesterday paraded some set of suspected armed robbers, among them Zaka John ‘m’ 27yrs and Austine Samari ‘m’ 34yrs who the following items were recovered from: Toyota Avensis with REG NO GWA 745 RU Blue Colour, Vento (without REG NO) Green Colour and Golf 3 Saloon with REG NO Abuja KWL 483 NT Red Colour. Also paraded were Sadiq Abbani ‘m’ 32yrs, Bukur Abanni ‘m’ 15yrs, Abdullahi Abdulhamid ‘m’ 19yrs and Mamud Bawa ‘m’ 16yrs. The following exhibits Toyota Avensis with REG NO RSH 543, Pontiac with REG NO ABJ 380 JC, Toyota Matrix (without REG NO), Toyota Camry (without REG NO) Honda Civics (without REG NO) ,One (1) HP Laptop Computer, A set of Gold Jewelries and a Blender was recovered from them. Sadiq Abbani was arrested on December, 20th, 2018, one Sadiq Abbani was arrested in the act of negotiating for a buyer for a Toyota Avensis Car with Reg. No Abuja RSH 543 CL, 2010 model in Zaria, Kaduna State. Further investigation into the matter revealed that the vehicle was reported to have been snatched at gun point. The interrogation by the Police team led to the arrest of the other three (3) members of the gang, Bukur Abanni, Abdullahi Abdulhamid, Mamud Bawa. Others paraded are Bawa Garba ‘m’ 30yrs, Toyota Sienna with REG NO BDG 859 EY (Released to owner), Toyota Corolla with REG NO BDG 806 FD Custom Colour, Toyota Corolla with REG NO BDG 271 FD Black Colour and Honda Accord 2007 model (without REG No) Ash Colour. While Samaila Abdullahi, Alqasim Mohammed Umar, Kahlidu Abdullahi. The three suspects specialize in house breaking and burglary using chemicals to weaken the wall of houses of their victims and using other breaking implements to gain entrance and rob owner of the residents in Kaduna.